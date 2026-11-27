Council of Europe chief begins two-day visit to Ukraine
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- 27 November, 2026
- 14:33
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Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset is on a two-day visit to Ukraine.
Report informs that Berset announced the visit on X.
He said a just and lasting peace for Ukraine "must be based on accountability, human rights and the rule of law."
During the visit, he will meet the country's leadership to "advance the Council of Europe's work towards this goal."
Avropa Şurasının Baş katibi Ukraynada ikigünlük səfərdədir
Генсек Совета Европы прибыл в Украину с двухдневным визитом
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