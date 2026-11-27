Rain forecast for Baku from November 30 to December 2
Ecology
- 27 November, 2026
- 14:42
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Intermittent rain is forecast for Baku and the Absheron Peninsula from November 30 until daytime on December 2.
The National Hydrometeorological Service provided the information to Report.
Brief spells of heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible in parts of the peninsula.
Elsewhere in Azerbaijan, intermittent precipitation is expected in some areas from the evening of November 29 until the evening of December 2. Brief spells of heavy precipitation, thunderstorms and snowfall in mountainous areas are possible.
The precipitation is expected to raise river levels, with brief flash floods possible in some mountain rivers.
Bakıda yağış, dağlıq ərazilərdə qar yağacaq - Xəbərdarlıq
В Баку ожидается дождь, в горных районах - снег
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