Araghchi heads to Baghdad for OIC meeting amid regional tensions

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has departed for Baghdad to attend a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, according to Iran's state broadcaster, IRIB, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.

Araghchi is leading a diplomatic delegation and will hold bilateral talks with several participating ministers, the broadcaster said.

The OIC's 52nd Council of Foreign Ministers meeting will take place in Baghdad on Saturday and Sunday under the theme of dialogue and solidarity as pillars for peace and sustainable progress, IRIB noted.

The gathering comes as the US-Israel war on Iran and escalating fighting in Yemen fuel concerns over regional security and energy supplies.

Brent crude settled at $109.86 a barrel on Friday, up 3.7 percent, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 3.5 percent to $101.41, according to Reuters.