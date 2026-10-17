Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Pashinyan, Japarov mull security issues in South Caucasus, Central Asia

    Region
    • 17 October, 2026
    • 12:00
    Pashinyan, Japarov mull security issues in South Caucasus, Central Asia

    Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov have discussed issues of strengthening peace, stability, and security in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Report informs, referring to Sputnik Armenia.

    "I am confident that strengthening regional peace creates new opportunities for economic cooperation and the development of transport communications," the Armenian prime minister stated at a joint briefing with Japarov in Yerevan.

    According to him, during the talks, the parties also considered issues of deepening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, developing transport and logistics infrastructure, as well as cooperation in education, science, and technology.

    Sadyr Japarov Nikol Pashinyan South Caucasus Central Asia
    Paşinyanla Japarov Cənubi Qafqaz və Mərkəzi Asiyada təhlükəsizlik məsələlərini müzakirə edib
    Пашинян и Жапаров обсудили вопросы безопасности на Южном Кавказе и в ЦА
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