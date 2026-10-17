Pashinyan, Japarov mull security issues in South Caucasus, Central Asia

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Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov have discussed issues of strengthening peace, stability, and security in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Report informs, referring to Sputnik Armenia.

"I am confident that strengthening regional peace creates new opportunities for economic cooperation and the development of transport communications," the Armenian prime minister stated at a joint briefing with Japarov in Yerevan.

According to him, during the talks, the parties also considered issues of deepening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, developing transport and logistics infrastructure, as well as cooperation in education, science, and technology.