Trump says has no plans to introduce restrictions based on law on sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump has issued a decree according to which he will not impose several sanctions based on the law on tightening restrictions against Russia, Report informs.

"I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act. I have submitted to the Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interests of the United States," the document published on the White House website states.

Under Article 115, the president has the right to waive the application of sanctions and duties provided for in the law. To do so, he must submit to Congress a justification that such a decision is in the national interests of the United States.

On September 18, Trump signed into law a bill passed by Congress that provides for sanctions against Russia's top political and military leadership, state·owned companies, as well as secondary sanctions against Russia's trading partners. According to the document, within 30 days after signing - or by October 18 - the Washington administration must determine which companies and individuals may be subject to restrictions, or determine that such new restrictive measures do not align with US interests, and notify Congress accordingly.