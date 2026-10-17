Baku hosting Sumo World Championships for first time today

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For the first time, the Sumo World Championships is taking place in Baku today, Report informs.

Athletes across various age categories representing approximately 30 countries will compete for medals at the international tournament held at the Baku Sports Hall.

The competitions will take place on a specially prepared dohyo ring, recreating the traditional atmosphere of Japanese sumo.

Individual and team events among U18 boys and girls will be held on October 17, while individual and team events for men and women will take place on October 18.

The tournament will be conducted under international amateur sumo rules rather than traditional professional Japanese sumo rules. Under this system, participants compete across weight categories, with separate events organized for women.

Azerbaijan has been participating in international sumo competitions since 2007. The World Championships in Baku is taking place on October 17–18.