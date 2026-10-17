Attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure 'worrying' for outlook: Pakistan finance minister

Pakistan's finance minister on Saturday told AFP the country had so far withstood the shock from skyrocketing energy prices due to the Iran war, but that attacks on infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries were "worrying" for the country's longer-term economic outlook, Report informs.

In an interview on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Muhammad Aurangzeb said the South Asian country had procured enough energy supplies to last through November, and was now planning for the winter months, when household needs typically spike.

"The first-order impact has been negotiated well by Pakistan," he said. "We've had no shortage, no queues at the gas stations, and no law and order situation, which at times we have seen in some of the countries."

He added that unless the government saw "an absolute dire need", it would not be procuring spot cargoes on the LNG front, which tend to be far more expensive than previously contracted shipments.