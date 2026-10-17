Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed 2 Houthi missile launch platforms in Yemen
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- 17 October, 2026
- 09:57
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The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it destroyed two ballistic missile launch platforms in Saada province early on Saturday, Report informs referring to Asharq Al-Awsat.
Late on Friday, coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Malki said the coalition had foiled attempts to smuggle weapons by sea to Houthi militia forces in Hodeidah province.
Al-Malki posted a video on X showing strikes targeting the arms-smuggling operations, saying: "We strike them on land ... we sink them at sea."
Səudiyyə koalisiyası Yəməndə husilərin iki raket qurğusunu məhv edib
Саудовская коалиция уничтожила две ракетные установки хуситов в Йемене
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