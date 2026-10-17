Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
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    Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed 2 Houthi missile launch platforms in Yemen

    Other countries
    • 17 October, 2026
    • 09:57
    Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed 2 Houthi missile launch platforms in Yemen

    The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it destroyed two ballistic missile launch platforms in Saada province early on Saturday, Report informs referring to Asharq Al-Awsat.

    Late on Friday, coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Malki said the coalition had foiled attempts to smuggle weapons by sea to Houthi militia forces in Hodeidah province.

    Al-Malki posted a video on X showing strikes targeting the arms-smuggling operations, saying: "We strike them on land ... we sink them at sea."

    Civil War in Yemen Escalation in Middle East Ansar Allah movement (Houthis)
    Səudiyyə koalisiyası Yəməndə husilərin iki raket qurğusunu məhv edib
    Саудовская коалиция уничтожила две ракетные установки хуситов в Йемене
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