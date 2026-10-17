Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed 2 Houthi missile launch platforms in Yemen

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The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it destroyed two ballistic missile launch platforms in Saada province early on Saturday, Report informs referring to Asharq Al-Awsat.

Late on Friday, coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Malki said the coalition had foiled attempts to smuggle weapons by sea to Houthi militia forces in Hodeidah province.

Al-Malki posted a video on X showing strikes targeting the arms-smuggling operations, saying: "We strike them on land ... we sink them at sea."