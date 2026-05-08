An event titled "Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan: Brotherhood and Strategic Partnership" was held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan, on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

According to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan, cited by Report's Kazakhstan bureau, that first, a photo exhibition was displayed for the participants in the foyer of the Institute, reflecting the foreign policy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations.

Afterwards, a video was screened in the hall of the institute, dedicated to the life of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and to the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, delivered a lecture within the framework of the event on the topic "Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan: Brotherhood and Strategic Partnership."

In his speech, the Ambassador paid special attention to the foreign policy course of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as to the historical and strategic foundations of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations. It was noted that in the foreign policy of Heydar Aliyev, relations with regional countries, especially with brotherly states sharing common historical and moral values, held significant strategic importance. In this regard, relations with brotherly Turkmenistan constituted one of the key directions of this political line.

Heydar Aliyev regarded the Caspian region as a space of cooperation and stability and considered interstate trust to be a fundamental condition. As a result of his far-sighted policy, Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan relations were formed on the principles of mutual respect and equal partnership, a solid foundation for political dialogue was established, and a sustainable basis for strategic cooperation was created. Today, the existing high-level relations continue to develop as a continuation of this political course.

The Ambassador highlighted that as a result of the high-level political dialogue established between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the "Declaration on Strategic Partnership" signed in 2017 further strengthened the legal and political foundations of relations between the two countries and created an important platform for the development of brotherly and strategic partnership ties. Following the signing of this document, Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations have consistently developed, and particularly in recent years, under the political will of President Ilham Aliyev and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, they have deepened further and risen to a new stage of development.

In his speech, Gismat Gozalov emphasized the special importance of high-level mutual visits carried out in 2025, including the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Turkmenistan and the visits of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Baku, Karabakh, and Gabala, in the development of bilateral relations. It was also noted that the discussions held and decisions adopted within the framework of the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Gabala in 2025 contributed to strengthening cooperation in the Turkic world.

The Ambassador also highlighted that cooperation between the two countries in economic, energy, transport, humanitarian, and cultural fields has expanded, with particular emphasis on the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor and energy projects.

In addition, it was noted that Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations are dynamically developing in the fields of science, education, and culture as well. Mutual cultural days, inter-university cooperation, including between ADA University of Azerbaijan and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and joint projects further strengthen ties between the peoples.

Within the framework of cooperation in science and education, it was also emphasized that the special scholarship program named after National Leader Heydar Aliyev, implemented under the "Study in Azerbaijan" program, provides citizens of Turkmenistan with the opportunity to receive a fully funded education in Azerbaijan.

The lecture continued with a question-and-answer session, during which students" questions were addressed.

The event was attended by the Vice-Rector of the Institute, Gaygysyz Dovletov, professors, teachers, students, media representatives, and other official guests.

At the end of the event, a Turkmen-language translation ("Ebedilik dessany") of the book of poems "Epic of Eternity" by prominent Azerbaijani literary figure Zalimkhan Yagub, dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was presented to the students.