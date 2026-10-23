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    WSJ: Trump may lift some tariffs on Canadian goods ahead of elections

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    • 23 October, 2026
    • 23:59
    WSJ: Trump may lift some tariffs on Canadian goods ahead of elections

    US President Donald Trump's administration is expected to lift 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods to support Republican candidates ahead of the upcoming midterm congressional elections.

    According to Report, citing The Wall Street Journal, the information comes from sources familiar with the White House's plans.

    The newspaper said the tariff relief is intended, in part, to help Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who is seeking re-election.

    The changes to US tariff policy could take effect as early as October 23. They are expected to cover certain types of forestry and agricultural products imported from Canada.

    According to the WSJ, Collins has previously advocated easing trade restrictions that negatively affect businesses and consumers in her state.

    The newspaper noted that Maine's economy depends heavily on trade with Canada, meaning lower tariffs could provide relief to local businesses and consumers.

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    WSJ: Tramp seçkilərdən əvvəl Kanadadan gələn mallara tətbiq olunan rüsumların bir hissəsini ləğv edə bilər
    WSJ: Трамп может отменить часть пошлин на товары из Канады перед выборами
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