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    Estonia condemns Russian strike on merchant vessel carrying citizens of Azerbaijan, Ukraine

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    • 23 October, 2026
    • 22:59
    Estonia condemns Russian strike on merchant vessel carrying citizens of Azerbaijan, Ukraine

    Estonia has condemned a Russian drone strike on a merchant vessel off the coast of Romania, which had citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine on board, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Russia's latest drone attack on a commercial vessel off Romania's coast, killing one sailor and leaving three missing, marks another Russian escalation in the Black Sea. My condolences to the victim's family. My thoughts are with those still missing and their loved ones. Russia's repeated attacks on commercial shipping violate international law, endanger innocent lives and undermine freedom of navigation. Estonia stands in full solidarity with Romania and continues working closely with EU and NATO partners," he wrote.

    Today, the merchant vessel "Khorev," sailing under the flag of the Comoros and carrying citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, sank in the Black Sea following a drone strike. Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu condemned Russia's attack on the merchant vessel "Khorev" in the Black Sea, which had citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine on board.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Margus Tsahkna Estonia Black Sea
    Estoniya azərbaycanlıların olduğu ticarət gəmisinə Rusiyanın zərbəsini pisləyib
    Эстония осудила российский удар по торговому судну с гражданами Азербайджана и Украины
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