Caucasian leopard spotted on camera with three cubs in Zangazur National Park

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A Caucasian leopard has been captured on camera with its three cubs in Zangazur National Park.

According to Report's local bureau, the footage was shared on IDEA's official social media accounts.

The post said the footage shows the rare wild animal moving through its natural habitat with its cubs.

The sighting of the Caucasian leopard with its cubs once again highlights the importance of protecting this rare species and preserving its natural habitat.