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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Brussels, Mammad Ahmadzada, has presented his credentials to King Philippe of Belgium.

According to Report, the diplomat said in a post on X that bilateral relations were discussed during his meeting with the king.

"I had the honor of presenting my Letter of Credence to His Majesty King Philippe of the Belgians. Our discussions focused on the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-Belgium relations, as well as regional developments," Ahmadzada said.