CBA mulls development of local-currency bond markets within CAREC

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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has discussed the development of capital markets and the deepening of the local currency bond market within the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program, Report informs referring to the CBA.

The discussions took place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, during the first meeting and international conference of the Capital Market Development Forum (CMDF), organized with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by CBA Director General Tarlan Rasulov.

Participants from 11 CAREC countries discussed the forum's management, the strategy for 2027–2031, its operational structure, and the creation of working groups. The CMDF aims to promote the exchange of experience among regulators and the development of capital markets through regional cooperation.

The conference also addressed expanding access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through capital markets, regional interaction, and the digital transformation of the industry.