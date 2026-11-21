President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share another video about his visit to Vietnam
Foreign policy
- 21 November, 2026
- 23:45
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Another video highlighting the official visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam was shared on his social media accounts.
Report presents the post:
Prezident İlham Əliyevin Vyetnama səfəri https://t.co/029VLjcwOX— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 21, 2026
Video
В аккаунтах президента Азербайджана в соцсетях размещена публикация об итогах визита во Вьетнам
Latest News
23:42
US approves disaster recovery funding across 48 statesOther countries
23:21
US working on local humanitarian ceasefires in Ukraine, first lady saysOther countries
23:08
Photo
Farid Gayibov attends European Games coordination meetingIndividual sports
22:48
Azerbaijan congratulates Türkiye on COP31 organizationForeign policy
22:32
FIFA confirms hosts for 2031 and 2035 Women's World CupsFootball
21:55
European Commission tightens visa rules for Russian military personnel, touristsOther countries
21:33
Photo
Alena Aliyeva visits DOST Center for Inclusive Development and CreativityDomestic policy
21:12
NATO to strengthen air, anti-drone defenses on its eastern flankOther countries
20:49
Merz calls for NATO-style security guarantees for UkraineOther countries