Azerbaijan, India discuss prospects for developing cultural ties
Cultural policy
- 21 November, 2026
- 17:50
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Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with India's Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Forum on Inter-Civilizational Dialogue in New Delhi.
The Ministry of Culture told Report that Karimli expressed his gratitude for organizing the forum and for the hospitality extended to the Azerbaijani delegation.
The meeting focused on the current state of Azerbaijan-India cultural relations and prospects for their further development.
The sides also explored opportunities for cooperation in organizing cultural days, joint exhibitions and festivals, as well as in the fields of museums, libraries and other areas.
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