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Switzerland will hold a nationwide referendum on November 29 on rules governing the export of domestically manufactured weapons.

According to Bloomberg, cited by Report, voters will decide whether countries purchasing Swiss-made weapons will be allowed to re-export them without obtaining authorisation from Bern.

They will also vote on whether Switzerland should be allowed to export weapons to European Union member states, members of the European Free Trade Association, the United States, Canada and other countries.

The Swiss Federal Council has previously backed easing the export rules proposed by parliament.

According to the latest polls, 49% of respondents support relaxing the restrictions, while 46% oppose the move.