President Ilham Aliyev: Vietnam is a friendly country and a strategic partner for us
Foreign policy
- 21 November, 2026
- 15:32
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"Vietnam is a friendly country and a strategic partner for Azerbaijan," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at an official luncheon in Hanoi, according to Report.
The head of state emphasized that the "Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," adopted during President To Lam's state visit to Azerbaijan last year, elevated bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.
Prezident İlham Əliyev: Vyetnam bizim üçün dost ölkə və strateji tərəfdaşdır
Президент Ильхам Алиев: Вьетнам – дружественная для нас страна и стратегический партнер
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