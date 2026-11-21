President: We are grateful to Vietnam for the support and fair position it has shown especially during the Patriotic War
Domestic policy
- 21 November, 2026
- 15:34
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"Azerbaijan and Vietnam also actively cooperate within international structures. I would like to highlight constructive cooperation based on mutual trust and support within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and CICA," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at an official luncheon in Hanoi, according to Report.
"We are grateful to Vietnam for the support and fair position it has always shown, especially during the 2020 Patriotic War," the head of state said, adding that cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries also have a rich history.
İlham Əliyev: Vyetnama 2020-ci ilin Vətən müharibəsi dövründə verdiyi dəstəyə görə minnətdarıq
Ильхам Алиев: Признательны Вьетнаму за поддержку в период Отечественной войны 2020 года
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