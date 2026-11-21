Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughters attend official luncheon in traditional Vietnamese attire
Foreign policy
- 21 November, 2026
- 15:11
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On November 21, an official luncheon was held in Hanoi in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, hosted by President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam and his wife, Ngo Phuong Ly.
According to Report's correspondent in Hanoi, one of the memorable details of the official luncheon was the choice of attire.
Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughters, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, attended the reception in traditional Vietnamese attire as a sign of respect for the country's culture.
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