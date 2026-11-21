Hong Kong–Papua New Guinea flight makes emergency landing in southern Philippines
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- 21 November, 2026
- 14:13
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An Air Niugini aircraft flying from Hong Kong to Papua New Guinea made an emergency landing at Davao International Airport in the Philippines.
According to local media, cited by Report, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said there were 137 passengers and nine crew members on board.
Airport operations were temporarily suspended to allow emergency personnel to assess safety. Two flights departing from the Philippines were also temporarily canceled.
Specialists arrived at the scene to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
Honkonqdan uçan təyyarə Filippində təcili eniş edib
Самолет рейса Гонконг - Папуа-Новая Гвинея экстренно сел на юге Филиппин
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