Azerbaijan is an important and reliable supplier of energy resources, primarily oil, to a significant part of Europe, including Germany, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in an interview with German broadcaster Tagesschau.

According to Report, he said Azerbaijan's importance to Germany extended beyond bilateral cooperation, as the South Caucasus region also serves as a link to Central Asia, from which European countries receive significant volumes of raw materials and other essential resources.

"Azerbaijan is an important supplier of energy resources, primarily oil, to a significant part of Europe, including Germany. At a time when we need to become less dependent on Russian supplies, having severed those ties, we need reliable suppliers, and Azerbaijan is one of them. Maintaining and expanding this cooperation in the future is in the interests of our economy and consumers, who, of course, need affordable energy," the foreign minister said.

Asked whether Germany had held specific talks during the visit to Azerbaijan on the possibility of increasing supply volumes, Johann Wadephul answered in the affirmative.

"Yes, the relevant agreements have already been reached, and their implementation will begin next year. This cooperation needs to be continued and expanded. A political framework is needed for this, and that is precisely what I am working on as foreign minister. All other matters will, naturally, be agreed upon by private companies. However, we support this process," he added.

The minister also stressed that, amid global uncertainty, Europe needed reliable partners in trade and energy supplies.

"I believe the South Caucasus is one of those regions," he said.