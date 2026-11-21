"Your (Vietnam's – ed.) rapid socio-economic development is known to the whole world, and a very good investment climate is very encouraging for many companies from different parts of the world," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an expanded meeting with President of Vietnam To Lam, according to Report.

"As you correctly mentioned, Mr. President, our relations are of strategic importance, and last year, during your state visit to Azerbaijan, we formally elevated these relations to a strategic level, but they had been strategic even before," he said.