The European Union (EU) is increasingly seeking alternative logistics routes and processing capacity towards Central Asia. However, bringing the Middle Corridor to full capacity will require investments totalling €18.5 billion, according to the materials published by analytical agency UkrAgroConsult following the 4S Business Summit Rotterdam.

Report informs that speaking at the event, Arno Burgess, a representative of Dutch consulting firm Panteia, said the EU's drive to diversify supply chains for mineral and agricultural raw materials was prompted by the excessive concentration of processing capacity in China. According to Panteia data based on estimates by the International Energy Agency (IEA), China accounts for around 92% of global rare earth processing capacity and 92% of battery-grade graphite production.

Against this backdrop, the EU is prioritising the development of the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), which runs across the Caspian Sea, the Caucasus region and Türkiye. The railway section of the route is 4,256 km long, while the maritime section across the Caspian Sea covers 508 km. Freight transported along the route undergoes at least seven transshipment operations. The corridor currently has an estimated annual capacity of 3.3 million tonnes.

Panteia experts expect this figure to rise to 11 million tonnes by 2030. However, reaching this target will require substantial infrastructure investment and improvements to route management. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) estimates that total investment needs amount to €18.5 billion, with around €10 billion potentially available through the EU's Global Gateway programme. Experts say the reliability of deliveries, rather than speed, will be the decisive factor in determining the competitiveness of alternative routes.

For example, on Europe's Rhine-Danube rail freight corridor, only 31% of monitored trains arrived at their destinations in 2025 with delays of no more than 30 minutes, down from 42% in 2024. In addition, only 29% of the route meets the standard for trains measuring 740 metres in length. Panteia experts therefore recommend calculating delivery times using a broader transit-time range, particularly the P90 measure, rather than relying on minimum estimated transit times.

Capacity constraints also remain a pressing issue in the Danube-Balkan region. Following a meeting of the relevant rail freight corridor in Budapest on October 13, 2026, industry representatives warned of possible disruptions in 2027 due to repair work on sections in Serbia and along the Romania-Bulgaria route. Alternative routes through the Giurgiu-Ruse, Calafat-Vidin and Negru Vodă-Kardam border crossings may require the use of diesel locomotives, additional locomotives or shorter, lighter trains. As an alternative, Akdoğan Train Cargo plans to launch an intermodal service between Türkiye and Europe in January 2028. Infrastructure constraints also persist along the Danube and at Black Sea port facilities.

Market participants at Romania's Port of Constanța report pronounced seasonality in grain freight flows, a shortage of railway access tracks and the dominance of road transport in grain deliveries to the port. These factors regularly cause congestion during the harvest season. Danube shipping operators, meanwhile, point to risks arising from unstable water levels that affect navigation. To establish an integrated transport chain, Panteia has proposed closer coordination between the ports of Rotterdam and Constanța, with the latter serving as an entry point for cargo and Rotterdam acting as a centre for raw material processing and rolling stock maintenance. The company stressed that the proposal remains at the conceptual stage.

UkrAgroConsult analysts note that, as logistics networks across the Black Sea-Danube-Balkan region are being reconfigured, investment is increasingly shifting towards routes offering predictable delivery times. They say priority should be given to modernising border crossings, port terminals and railway gauge-change facilities, where delays increase demurrage, storage and supply financing costs. The commercial viability of transport services also depends directly on securing return cargo.

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, 759,000 tonnes were transported along the TITR in 2019, 783,000 tonnes in 2020, 586,000 tonnes in 2021, 1.485 million tonnes in 2022, 2.764 million tonnes in 2023 and 4.484 million tonnes in 2024.

According to the Organization of Turkic States, freight volumes transported along the Middle Corridor reached 4.7 million tonnes in 2025 and are expected to increase by a further 10% by 2027. The corridor's annual capacity could reach 10 million tonnes by 2027, strengthening Azerbaijan's transit potential and creating opportunities to attract additional investment in infrastructure projects.

The target for freight transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has been set at 11.4 million tonnes by 2030.

According to World Bank forecasts, total freight traffic along the TITR could reach 32.1 million tonnes by 2040.