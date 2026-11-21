Azerbaijan's minister of culture attending forum in New Delhi
Cultural policy
- 21 November, 2026
- 10:51
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Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli is attending a forum in New Delhi.
The Ministry of Culture told Report that the first Inter-Civilizational Dialogue Forum under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is being held in India's capital, New Delhi, from November 20 to 22.
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Culture Minister Adil Karimli is participating in the forum.
The event aims to explore shared civilizational heritage, strengthen ties between peoples and promote intercultural cooperation. The program includes an opening address by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cultural presentations, exhibitions and thematic discussions.
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