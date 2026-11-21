Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.11.2026)
Finance
- 21 November, 2026
- 10:09
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|
Latest price
|
Change from previous day's close
|
Change since the beginning of the year
|
Commodities
|
Brent crude oil (USD/barrel)
|
92.57
|
-0.09
|
31.72
|
WTI crude oil (USD/barrel)
|
83.41
|
-0.31
|
25.99
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,515.40
|
-15.40
|
-825.70
|
Indices
|
Dow Jones
|
48,147.33
|
-949.73
|
84.04
|
S&P 500
|
6,910.39
|
-265.44
|
64.89
|
Nasdaq
|
22,617.73
|
-1,261.47
|
-624.26
|
Nikkei
|
56,436.65
|
-3,007.56
|
6,097.17
|
DAX
|
24,802.78
|
-661.03
|
312.37
|
FTSE 100
|
10,346.34
|
-106.34
|
414.96
|
CAC 40 Index
|
7,927.75
|
-152.99
|
-221.75
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,531.12
|
-46.50
|
-437.72
|
BIST 100
|
11,131.32
|
-268.77
|
-130.20
|
RTS
|
902.39
|
-27.90
|
-211.74
|
Currencies
|
USD/EUR
|
1.0968
|
-0.0010
|
-0.0777
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3084
|
-0.0021
|
-0.0389
|
JPY/USD
|
158.5700
|
-0.6200
|
2.1200
|
RUB/USD
|
81.9787
|
0.0012
|
3.2287
|
TRY/USD
|
50.5407
|
-0.0348
|
7.5845
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6710
|
-0.0011
|
-0.3180
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (21.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (21.11.2026)
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