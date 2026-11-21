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The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a cyberattack on a national database containing information on crimes and offences.

According to Report, citing CNN, sources familiar with the matter said the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), an information system used by law enforcement agencies across the United States, was targeted in the cyberattack.

The database is used to check information on wanted individuals and active warrants, as well as to share information between law enforcement agencies.

The broadcaster notes that this is the second time hackers have breached FBI systems in the past few months. In September, attackers targeted the bureau's IT infrastructure in an attempt to obtain the personal data of its employees.