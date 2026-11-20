Around 87,000 people took part in the latest youth-led protests across several German cities.

Report informs, citing DPA, which quoted protest organizer Gen Z regelt (Generation Z takes charge).

Protesters demanded better education, a rethink of climate policy and a fairer distribution of burdens between generations. They also voiced dissatisfaction with the government's military service policies.

"For years, young people have been demanding quality education, climate policies that safeguard our future and a fair distribution of burdens between generations. Instead, spending on us is being cut, and decisions about when we go to war are being made without our knowledge. If the government refuses to listen to us, we will make ourselves heard," movement representative Steven Sedehi said.