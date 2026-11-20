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At least three people were killed when a powerful storm struck Tupanciretã in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Report informs, citing G1, which quoted local authorities.

Mayor Gustavo Terra said the storm destroyed or damaged around 8,000 of the city's 8,600 residential buildings. Tupanciretã has a population of more than 20,000.

Commercial and industrial premises, farmland and grain storage facilities also sustained significant damage. Power and water supplies were completely cut off, while communications were disrupted.

The regional civil defense service said the exact number of people injured was still being established. The city's only hospital lost its roof and diagnostic equipment, forcing the evacuation of injured people to neighboring municipalities.

According to Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology, wind speeds reached 31.7 meters per second, or 114 kilometers per hour.

The city's streets were littered with hail, fallen trees, utility poles and debris from buildings.