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US President Donald Trump has said that Iran is not yet ready to reach an agreement on terms acceptable to Washington, according to Report.

"They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me," Trump said during a White House press conference.

"Want to make a real deal, not a fake deal… They"ve been bullshitting people for 51 years," Trump said.