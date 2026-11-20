Trump says Iran not yet ready to make deal acceptable to US
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- 20 November, 2026
- 21:56
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US President Donald Trump has said that Iran is not yet ready to reach an agreement on terms acceptable to Washington, according to Report.
"They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me," Trump said during a White House press conference.
"Want to make a real deal, not a fake deal… They"ve been bullshitting people for 51 years," Trump said.
ABŞ Prezidenti: İran məni qane edəcək şərtlərlə saziş bağlamağa hələ hazır deyil
Трамп: Иран пока не готов заключить устраивающую США сделку
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