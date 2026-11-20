Aghdam Mugham Center hosts concert to celebrate City Day
Domestic policy
- 20 November, 2026
- 20:44
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A concert featuring prominent Azerbaijani performers was held at the Aghdam Mugham Centre to mark City Day.
According to Report's correspondent in Aghdam, the concert was part of a festive program taking place across the city throughout the day.
Before the concert, Emin Huseynov, the Azerbaijani President's Special Representative in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, welcomed residents and visitors to the city.
The audience was shown a video titled "Sing for Aghdam" ("Ağdam üçün oxu"), featuring well-known artists originally from Aghdam. The Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble then took to the stage. The performers also presented solo acts.
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