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A seminar titled "Fundamentals of Combating Terrorist Financing and the Role of Religious Institutions in This Process" was held in Aghstafa.

According to the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, cited by Report, Samir Yoldashov, Deputy Head of the Committee's Religious Affairs Department, addressed the seminar.

He noted that risks associated with terrorist financing arise at every stage of the movement of funds, from their origin and collection to their transfer and use.

According to Yoldashov, preventive measures help protect religious communities from risks associated with illegal activities. He identified compliance with legislation, transparency, cooperation with authorized bodies and educational activities within communities as essential conditions for their proper functioning.

He described religious education as the most effective means of protecting young people from harmful ideological influences.

The seminar concluded with a discussion.