The UK's withdrawal from the European Union has damaged the British economy, slowed economic growth and increased business costs, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said at a press conference following the EU-UK summit, according to Report's European bureau.

"We have endured a decade of uncertainty and division, low economic growth and rising prices. People want a better deal than the one delivered by a hard Brexit. And today, together, we have secured that better deal," Burnham said.

He said the new agreement with the EU would help partially offset the economic consequences of Brexit and provide an additional boost to the British economy.

"The UK Treasury confirmed today that the agreement reached will add up to 0.5% to the country's GDP. This will bring £17 billion to the British economy. It is the biggest growth-boosting measure we can deliver during the current parliamentary term," the Prime Minister said.

Burnham noted that the agreements would reduce export costs for British businesses, cut bureaucratic barriers and restore trade ties with the country's largest market.

In particular, he pointed to a significant decline in British agricultural exports to the EU. According to the National Farmers' Union, their volume has fallen by more than 30% over the past decade.

"We can reverse this trend, and we will," he stressed.

The Prime Minister also said the agreement would help lower food prices for British consumers. As an example, he cited the costs of exporting a single consignment of salmon, which can currently reach £1,400.

Furthermore, he said, reconnecting the UK and EU emissions trading systems would create opportunities to reduce electricity costs and support industry.

Burnham described the agreements as mutually beneficial for both the UK and the EU, stressing the need to restore closer economic ties after a decade of disagreements.

"Today, we are drawing a line under a decade of uncertainty and division, restoring ties with old friends and building a much more constructive relationship with our closest neighbours and largest market," he said.

Burnham said a bill to implement the agreements, including those on sanitary and phytosanitary standards and emissions trading, would be introduced in the UK Parliament next week.