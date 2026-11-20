In accordance with the 2026 Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the Azerbaijan and Belarus Ministries of Defense, a delegation from the Belarusian Armed Forces, headed by the Chief of Communications of the Armed Forces, Colonel Pavel Prasol has paid a visit to Baku.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report that a working meeting entitled "Organization of Communications and Employment of Communications Units" was held with the visiting delegation at the International Military Cooperation Department. The meeting provided an opportunity for an exchange of views on the employment of communications units and equipment, as well as other issues of common interest.

The delegation subsequently visited a military unit of the Azerbaijan Army, where the guests were provided with detailed information on the organization of communications within the Azerbaijan Army. Various communications systems and equipment meeting modern operational requirements were also presented.

Additionally, the guests toured the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Military History Museum, where they familiarized themselves with the military history of Azerbaijan and the heroic legacy of Martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of the Motherland.

At the conclusion of the visit, commemorative gifts were exchanged and photographs were taken.

The visit is of considerable importance for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of military communications, particularly through the exchange of best practices in organising communications within the armed forces and the further development of cooperation in personnel training.