The European Union and the United Kingdom will continue to strengthen cooperation in security, defense and the economy, European Council President António Costa said at a press conference following the EU-UK summit.

He said the EU and the UK were bound by historical ties, shared values and a commitment to democracy, human rights, the rule of law and the international order.

Costa noted that security and defense cooperation had served as the starting point for the reset in relations between the two sides, launched in 2025. Under the new partnership, they had expanded cooperation in countering hybrid threats and foreign interference, as well as in maritime and space security.

He said the EU and the UK had concluded negotiations on an agreement that would allow London to participate more regularly in the EU's civilian missions.

"One of the greatest challenges we face together is Russia's war against Ukraine. The United Kingdom and the European Union have stood shoulder to shoulder in supporting Ukraine from day one, and we will continue to provide political, financial and military assistance for as long as necessary, until a just and lasting peace is achieved," Costa said.

He welcomed the UK's leadership in the Coalition of the Willing and noted that Europe was united in its efforts to achieve peace. According to him, a European negotiating team comprising the EU and the E5 countries has now been formed within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing.

Costa also stressed the need to deepen economic cooperation, enhance the competitiveness of businesses, create quality jobs and ensure that goods and services remain affordable.

"Stronger defense is impossible without a stronger economy. Together, we will be stronger in both defense and the economy," he said.

Commenting on prospects for closer EU-UK ties, Costa noted that the European Union respected the British people's decision to leave the bloc, taken in 2016, and would respect any decisions London might make regarding future relations with the EU.

"We remain open to the closest possible relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom," he said, adding that this would have to respect the principles of the indivisibility of the four freedoms of the single market, a balance of rights and obligations, and the integrity of the EU's relations with third countries.

Costa stressed that Europe needed unity amid the current geopolitical challenges and that the EU would seek close cooperation with the UK.

"We may drive on different sides of the road, but what matters most is that we are heading in the same direction," he concluded.