Azerbaijan's rise of 36 places to 38th among 194 countries in the UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI) marks a significant achievement in digital government development, said Ismat Mehraliyeva, head of the Digital Trade Hub at the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Speaking to Report about the findings of the UN's 2026 report, Mehraliyeva attributed Azerbaijan's progress to reforms aimed at developing digital public services, improving telecommunications infrastructure and strengthening human capital.

She explained that the biennial report assesses countries' digital government development through three main components: the Online Service Index (OSI), the Telecommunication Infrastructure Index (TII) and the Human Capital Index (HCI). The methodology was refined in 2026 to incorporate areas such as life-event-based services, citizen participation in digital processes, government digital infrastructure, e-government literacy and the use of artificial intelligence in public services.

Mehraliyeva noted that Azerbaijan's EGDI score rose from 0.7607 in 2024 to 0.8847 in 2026, an increase of 16.3% over two years. By comparison, the global average increased by 4.6% during the same period. Azerbaijan consequently entered the V3 subgroup of the "Very High EGDI" category, alongside countries including Canada, China, Japan, Austria, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

She highlighted the Online Service Index as Azerbaijan's strongest-performing component. The country climbed 56 places to 11th globally, ahead of developed countries including the United Kingdom, Iceland, the United States, Canada and Norway. Azerbaijan ranked 10th worldwide in the service provision subindex and first in institutional framework. She said these results reflected progress in delivering public services through digital platforms, expanding integration between services and developing digital solutions tailored to users' needs.

According to Mehraliyeva, Azerbaijan also recorded progress in the Telecommunication Infrastructure Index, with its score increasing by 9.4% compared with 2024, against a global average increase of 2.1%. She said the assessment also considered digital identification, government portals, interagency data exchange, open data and secure digital platforms. Azerbaijan ranked ahead of Türkiye and Armenia in this component.

The country also made significant progress in the Human Capital Index, with its score rising by 11.5%, from 0.7233 to 0.8067, placing it ahead of China and Armenia. Mehraliyeva emphasized that the assessment of human capital considers access to digital public services and e-government literacy alongside educational attainment.

She noted that the UN's 2026 report linked Azerbaijan's progress to the development of the myGov platform, expanded digital identification and documentation capabilities, improved data exchange between government agencies, the development of the Government Cloud, stronger coordination of digitalization efforts, and strategic initiatives on digital development and artificial intelligence.

Mehraliyeva said the next priority was to maintain Azerbaijan's strong Online Service Index performance while accelerating the development of digital infrastructure and human capital. She highlighted the importance of establishing a unified national digital architecture and a Digital Development Council, alongside the "Action Plan to Accelerate Digital Development for 2026–2028," the "Digital Economy Development Strategy for 2026–2029," the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025–2028" and the "Digital Development Concept."

In her view, coordinated implementation of these strategic documents, with a focus on measurable results, would further strengthen Azerbaijan's position in international digital development rankings, improve the efficiency of public administration, raise the quality of public services and support the digital economy.

She added that this would also create opportunities to realize the country's innovation and artificial intelligence potential, make the business environment more competitive and deepen Azerbaijan's integration into the global digital economy.