Stay up to date with the top news!

A screening of the documentary film Return to Aghdam was held at the Aghdam Mugham Center to mark City Day.

According to Report's correspondent in Aghdam, celebrations marking November 20 are continuing in the city.

As part of the programme, schoolchildren watched the play Beautiful Fatima, staged by the Aghdam State Drama Theatre based on an Azerbaijani folk tale.

The Mugham Center also hosted art exhibitions, drawing workshops and an exhibition of traditional Azerbaijani musical instruments.

In addition, audiences were shown the music video Sing for Aghdam, while the Qaya group performed a concert.