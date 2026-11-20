Azerbaijan braces for rain, mountain snow and possible flash floods
Ecology
- 20 November, 2026
- 16:48
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Intermittent rain is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula from the evening of November 22 until the morning of November 23.
Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, that brief spells of heavy rain are possible in parts of the peninsula.
Elsewhere in Azerbaijan, intermittent precipitation is forecast in some areas from the evening of November 21 through the morning of November 23, beginning in northern and western districts. Locally heavy precipitation, thunderstorms and snow in mountainous areas are possible.
Rainfall is expected to increase river levels, with brief flash floods possible in some mountain rivers.
Bakıda və rayonlarda yağış intensivləşəcək - Xəbərdarlıq
В Баку и районах усилятся дожди - Предупреждение
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