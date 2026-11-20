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Azerbaijan produced 282 buses in January–October 2026, an increase of 77.4% compared with the same period of 2025.

Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee, that finished bus inventories stood at 38 units as of November 1.

The combined value of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers produced during the first ten months reached 350.9 million manats (approximately $206.4 million). Machinery and equipment production fell by 75.2% year-on-year, while the production of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers rose by 77.2%.

Passenger car production totaled 2,300 units, down by 980 vehicles, or 29.9%, compared with January–October 2025. Finished passenger car inventories stood at 238 units as of November 1.

The country also produced 407 tractors, a decline of 4.7% year-on-year. Finished tractor inventories totaled six units as of November 1.

Truck production reached 750 units, 2.7 times the figure recorded a year earlier. Finished truck inventories stood at 67 units as of November 1.