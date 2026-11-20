The first two of the four points in the Declaration on Peace, adopted following the November 19, 2026, meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, address UN reform and energy supplies. The United States, China and Russia declared their commitment to reforming the United Nations to enable it to respond more effectively to global challenges and announced plans to increase the production and supply of petroleum products. Both provisions echo positions that Azerbaijan has been advocating for many years.

UN reform and implementation of resolutions

In the first point of the declaration, the three permanent members of the UN Security Council link reform to two objectives: a more effective response to global challenges and fulfilment of the organization's core mission of maintaining international peace and security. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly raised two specific aspects of this issue over the years: how representative the Security Council is of the modern world and how effectively its decisions are implemented.

As early as 2017, at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, Ilham Aliyev stated that some resolutions were implemented within days, while those concerning Azerbaijan remained unfulfilled for years, and no international sanctions were imposed on Armenia. The president described this as an example of double standards and stressed that establishing a mechanism to ensure the implementation of resolutions should be one of the key priorities of UN reform.

Azerbaijan has experienced this problem firsthand. UN Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, adopted in 1993, called for the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. During a videoconference with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on September 28, 2020 (in the first days of the 44-day Patriotic War-ed), Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of resolving the conflict on the basis of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and the above-mentioned resolutions.

On October 27, 2026, at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, he recalled that these documents had remained on paper for nearly 30 years and that Azerbaijan had restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty through its own efforts.

"We defended ourselves. We defeated the enemy. We liberated our territories that had been under Armenian occupation for 30 years. We restored justice. We restored our dignity and the supremacy of international law, and we ensured the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions adopted back in 1993 on our own. They demanded the immediate, unconditional and complete withdrawal of Armenian troops from our territories, but remained on paper for 30 years," Ilham Aliyev said at the forum.

Baku's proposal to expand the Security Council

During Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, President Ilham Aliyev proposed allocating permanent seats with veto power in the UN Security Council to the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the African Union. The head of state explained the principle of rotation at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum:

"Our proposal is to allocate one permanent seat to the Non-Aligned Movement on a rotating basis, so that, for example, the movement's incumbent chair would become a permanent member with veto power. One seat should also be allocated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, again on a rotating basis, since Muslim countries are also not represented in the UN Security Council. Finally, another seat should go to the African Union, specifically to the country holding the union's rotating chairmanship at the time. This would ensure a fair balance of power in the UN Security Council. This must be done; otherwise, the United Nations will continue to lose its potential and remain in the shadow of other centers of power when it comes to conflict resolution and international relations."

The common position taken by the United States, China and Russia on reform lends political weight to the process. Under Article 108 of the UN Charter, amendments require the support of two-thirds of the General Assembly and ratification by two-thirds of UN member states, including all permanent members of the Security Council. The Shenzhen Declaration sets out the shared objective of reform. The composition of the Security Council, veto power and mechanisms for implementing its decisions will be subject to further discussions. Baku's proposals provide a concrete starting point for these negotiations.

Energy transition and security of supply

In the second point of the declaration, the United States, China and Russia announced their intention to increase the production and supply of petroleum products for the benefit of all countries and emphasized the importance of maintaining stable energy supplies. This position is consistent with the approach outlined by Ilham Aliyev at the COP29 Leaders' Summit. In November 2024, speaking at the high-level event, the president said that Azerbaijan supports the green transition but stressed that existing global market demand had to be taken into account:

"This is a gift from God. Oil, gas, wind, sun, gold, silver, copper – these are all natural resources. Countries cannot be blamed for possessing these resources. Nor can they be blamed for bringing these resources to the market, because the market needs them. People need them. So, my message is this: as COP29 president, we will, of course, strongly advocate the green transition, and we are doing so. But at the same time, we must be realistic."

On June 1, 2026, Ilham Aliyev elaborated on this position at the opening of Baku Energy Week, which included the 31st Baku Energy Forum. The president stressed that the global economy needs conventional energy sources and called for attention to be paid both to energy security and investment in renewable energy. The Shenzhen Declaration is consistent with this approach in terms of energy supplies. The three countries emphasize the stability of petroleum product supplies, while Azerbaijan, alongside maintaining that stability, is also investing in developing new energy capacity.

The Southern Gas Corridor delivers gas from the Shah Deniz field to Europe, providing consumers with an additional source of supply. The Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy, signed by Azerbaijan and the European Union in 2022, provides for increased gas supplies along this route and cooperation in renewable energy. According to the European Commission, Azerbaijani gas supplies to the EU increased by more than 40% between 2021 and 2024.

Azerbaijan is also developing green energy zones in Garabagh, Eastern Zangazur and Nakhchivan.

The technical potential of renewable energy sources is estimated at 135 GW onshore and 157 GW offshore. The economic potential is estimated at 27 GW, including 3 GW of wind energy, 23 GW of solar energy, 380 MW of bioenergy and 520 MW of hydropower from mountain rivers.

Renewable energy power plants with a total capacity of 2,170 MW are currently operating in Azerbaijan. These include 65 hydropower plants with a capacity of 1,443.5 MW, six wind farms with a capacity of 306.5 MW, 10 solar power plants with a capacity of 378.2 MW, one bioenergy plant with a capacity of 37 MW and three hybrid power plants with a capacity of 7.3 MW. Renewable energy accounts for approximately 21.5% of the country's total installed power generation capacity.

Azerbaijan's strategic goal is to increase the share of renewable energy in total installed electricity generation capacity to at least 30% by 2030. Solar and wind power plants can reduce domestic natural gas consumption for electricity generation and create opportunities for additional gas supplies to foreign markets.

The political significance of the Shenzhen meeting for Azerbaijan lies in the fact that the three permanent members of the UN Security Council included two issues that Baku has been drawing attention to for years among the first points of their joint document. Azerbaijan's experience also demonstrates the criteria by which the outcomes of UN reform and the energy transition can be assessed. For the United Nations, the key criterion is the timely implementation of adopted decisions. In energy policy, it is the ability to maintain stable supplies to consumers while developing new production capacity.