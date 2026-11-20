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In January–October of this year, 1.190 million tons of motor gasoline were produced in Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee.

This is 2.7% less than in January–October 2025.

Overall, the production of petroleum products in Azerbaijan during the reporting period amounted to 5.146 billion manats, which is 4.3% less than in the same period last year.

Over the 10 months, 113,300 tons of fuel oil were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 96.7% higher than in the same period of 2025.

During the reporting period, 2.021 million tons of diesel fuel were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 4.1% less than in January–October of last year.

During this period, 38,200 tons of lubricating oils (+24.8%) and 147,300 tons of petroleum bitumen (-31.1%) were produced.

Also, over the 10 months, 150,900 tons of liquefied gas (-20.6%), 482,100 tons of kerosene (-17.2%), and 214,300 tons of petroleum coke (+12%) were produced in the country.

($1=1.7 manats)