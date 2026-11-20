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In January–October 2026, 21.103 million tons of oil were pumped through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) export oil pipeline - 7.3% less than in the same period of 2025, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee.

BTC accounted for 76.7% of the total volume of oil transported via the country's pipelines.

Over the ten-month period, 17.268 million tons of oil produced in Azerbaijan were pumped via BTC, representing 81.8% of the total volume transported along this route. Another 3.835 million tons, or 18.2%, consisted of oil arriving from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

Compared to January–October 2025, the pumping of Azerbaijani oil via BTC decreased by 10.8%, while the combined volume of oil transported from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan increased by 13.1%.

The bulk of supplies via BTC consists of oil from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block and condensate from the Shah Deniz field. Oil and condensate from other sources, including oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, are also transported through the pipeline.

The shares of the ACG project participants are distributed as follows: SOCAR holds 31.65%, BP – 30,37%, MOL Group – 9,57%, INPEX – 9,31%, ExxonMobil – 6,79%, TPAO – 5,73%, ITOCHU – 3,65%, ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) – 2,92%.