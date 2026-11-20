Video on official visit to Vietnam posted on Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts
Foreign policy
- 20 November, 2026
- 16:19
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A video covering the official visit of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam has been posted on his social media accounts.
Report presents the video:
Prezident İlham Əliyevin Vyetnama rəsmi səfəri https://t.co/5pJM1mQK5Z— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 20, 2026
Video
Video
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