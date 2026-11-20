Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan's main gas pipelines transported 32,916.9 million cubic meters of gas in January–October 2026.

Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee, that the volume was 0.3% lower than in the first ten months of 2025.

The Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum South Caucasus Pipeline accounted for 57.3% of gas transported during the reporting period. It carried 18,869.9 million cubic meters, down 1.4% year-on-year.

The South Caucasus Pipeline delivers gas produced at the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

The pipeline entered service in late 2006, initially transporting gas produced under the first phase of the Shah Deniz project. In summer 2018, deliveries of gas produced under Shah Deniz's second phase began through the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline to the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) in Türkiye.