Landslide activity continues in Baku's Badamdar
Incident
- 20 November, 2026
- 13:53
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Cracks continue to widen and landslide activity persists in the landslide-prone area of Badamdar settlement in Baku's Sabail district.
According to the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources, cited by Report, the latest monitoring conducted by the agency's specialists along the Badamdar–20th Section road found that cracks in the landslide zone had widened slightly compared with previous observations.
Specialists continue to regularly monitor developments in the area.
Badamdardakı sürüşmə sahəsində çatlar genişlənib, aktivlik davam edir - Rəsmi
В оползневой зоне в Бадамдаре продолжается активность
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