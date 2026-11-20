Georgia's fuel and lubricant imports from Azerbaijan rise 18%
Business
- 20 November, 2026
- 13:32
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Georgia imported $332 million worth of fuel and lubricants from Azerbaijan in January–October 2026.
According to Report's calculations based on data from Georgia's National Statistics Office, this represents an 18% increase compared with the same period of 2025.
Azerbaijan ranked second among Georgia's suppliers of fuel and lubricants.
During the first ten months of the year, Georgia's total fuel and lubricant imports reached $2.6 billion, up 67% year-on-year.
Imports from Russia amounted to $833 million, followed by Türkiye at $260 million, Libya at $233 million and Bulgaria at $215 million.
In 2025, Georgia imported $1.6 billion worth of fuel and lubricants, including $145 million from Azerbaijan.
Gürcüstan Azərbaycandan yanacaq və sürtkü yağı idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 18 % artırıb
Грузия увеличила на 18% расходы на импорт топлива и смазочных масел из Азербайджана
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