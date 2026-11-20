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The United States will provide $78 million to support Tajikistan's healthcare system under a five-year bilateral cooperation agreement.

Report, citing Tajikistan's Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population, said the funding is outlined in a memorandum on health cooperation signed by the two countries in Dushanbe on November 19.

The ceremony was attended by Tajikistan's Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population Abdukholik Amirzoda, US Deputy Secretary of State and Acting Peace Corps Director Christopher Landau, and other officials.

The funding will support Tajikistan's efforts to combat HIV and tuberculosis and strengthen global health security through the detection and prevention of infectious diseases.

Amirzoda said the memorandum would help strengthen the country's healthcare system, build national capacity and improve its ability to prevent, detect and respond promptly to public health threats.