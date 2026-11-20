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Diplomatic representatives from 16 countries accredited to Azerbaijan have been briefed on the Great Return process, Report informs.

A training session titled "Addressing Internal Displacement in Azerbaijan: Protracted Displacement and the Long-Awaited Return" was held under the Caspian Basin Studies program, jointly organized by ADA University's Executive Education program and Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Fuad Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, delivered a lecture on the subject.

Huseynov outlined the severe consequences of Armenia's occupation and deportation policies against Azerbaijan, which he said had left more than one million Azerbaijanis as refugees or internally displaced persons. He described how many had spent years living in unfinished buildings, basements, dormitories and other accommodation with difficult living conditions.

He identified reconstruction and sustainable development in the liberated territories, together with the voluntary, safe and dignified return of former internally displaced people, as key government priorities.

These efforts contribute to Azerbaijan's socioeconomic development and strengthen regional security and stability, he said. The Great Return is also included in the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socioeconomic Development" document as an important component of the country's long-term development strategy.

Participants were briefed on large-scale reconstruction, modern infrastructure development and projects supporting sustainable development in the liberated territories.

Huseynov said extensive mine contamination left by Armenia in territories it had occupied remained a serious obstacle to the return of former internally displaced people.

He highlighted Azerbaijan's continuing efforts to address the issue internationally, including its request for urgent measures before the International Court of Justice concerning Armenia's provision of minefield maps.

The lecture emphasized the need for stronger international efforts to resolve the problem and increased pressure on Armenia.