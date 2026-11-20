Fair, art exhibition organized in Azerbaijan's Aghdam for City Day
Karabakh
- 20 November, 2026
- 11:24
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A fair, an art exhibition, and other cultural events are being held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam on the occasion of City Day.
According to Report's correspondent in Aghdam, the festive events have been organized on the territory of the Imaret Complex.
At the fair, local producers and entrepreneurs showcased their products. Guests were also offered dishes of local cuisine - plov, qutab, sweets, and tea.
The festive program was complemented by performances from a DJ, entertainers in character costumes, and live national music.
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