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The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) showcased the country's tourism potential at events held in Athens, Greece, on November 18–19.

Report, citing the State Tourism Agency, informs that ATB participated in the AVIAREPS Around the World Roadshow Greece 2026 on November 19, presenting Azerbaijan's year-round tourism offerings to representatives of Greece's travel industry. Discussions focused on opportunities to develop new tourism products and expand business ties.

At the event, organized by international tourism representation and marketing company AVIAREPS, ATB presented the country's tourism products alongside a representative of Azerbaijan's tourism industry. Participants learned about Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, Baku's modern urban attractions, Sheki's history and Silk Road heritage, and outdoor activities, including hiking and winter sports in the Caucasus Mountains.

A business meeting with representatives of leading Greek media outlets was also held in Athens. ATB Chief Executive Officer Florian Sengstschmid and Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Greece Arif Mammadov attended the meeting.

Discussions covered Azerbaijan's tourism potential, cultural and natural heritage, opportunities to raise its profile among Greek audiences, and prospects for developing cooperation in tourism and media.

The Athens events formed part of ATB's efforts to promote Azerbaijan in the Greek market and expand business ties with local tourism industry and media representatives.